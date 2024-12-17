WATCH: Jake Dickert Talks John Mateer's Transfer, State of College Football
Washington State head football coach Jake Dickert is preparing his team to face the Syracuse Orange on December 27 in the Holiday Bowl. In that process, the Cougars are down their starting quarterback, as John Mateer officially entered the portal on Monday.
Dickert briefly met with the media to discuss the team's plan for the bowl game as a result of the Cougs' heavy portal losses. Dickert also offered some of his thoughts on the current state of college football with respect to the transfer portal and how it continues to change roster building in the sport.
NOTES
- "John will be the most sought-after player in the portal. I think he's going to be the best player in the country next year. He informed us that he is, in fact going to hit the portal."
-"It proves once again our process is working. Our process is working, right. We're offering a bunch of kids that have no other power five offers, we're developing into something really, really special. I've said a lot about things the last couple weeks. You know I talked in Signing Day about the recruiting calendar being messed up, and we got to change it."
-"Our team is united. We had great energy today and we're ready to attack what's next.
- On dealing with players being in contact with other teams during the season. "I think the first step is realizing there are no rules. That's the first step. I mean, tampering is now part of it. It's a word that's a buzzword for everyone to use, but if you're not recruiting other people's rosters, it feels like in today's world that...you're going to fall behind. So it does put us in a tough spot."
