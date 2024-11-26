Washington State Cougars On SI

WATCH: Jake Dickert Talks Plans For Washington State Rebound Against Wyoming

Joe Londergan

Nov 9, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert runs onto the field before a game against the Utah State Aggies at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington State Cougars dropped to 8-3 this past weekend, falling to the Oregon State Beavers 41-38. Head coach Jake Dickert is determined to not end the season on a three-game losing streak, hosting his former team this Saturday in the Wyoming Cowboys.

Dickert met with the media Monday to discuss his team's preparations for that game and giving the senior class a great final home game. Watch the full presser below.

NOTES

-On what getting to nine wins would mean for Washington State: "I just think it means we're heading in the right direction. I think there's no secret there's been a lot of things that have happened over the last three years, and to have success through that I think says a lot about the type of people in our program...It just means our program is headed in the right direction and we're building something."

-On playing for his former program: "It puts a smile on my face thinking of my three years in in Wyoming, wearing the brown and gold. And it's very similar [to Pullman] in the fact that
[the] Wyoming Cowboys are the only show in the whole state, right, they get all the investment. People support them for miles around."

-On Wyoming's previous outing, holding Boise State to just 17 points in a four-point loss: "There's no quit in this team...They can match anyone's physicality in the country...They're going to get you in a phone booth, they're going to turn it into a war in the core, offensively they're going to take the air out of the ball. They're going to limit the possessions and you know we got to be able to match their physicality."

