WATCH: Jake Dickert Talks Washington State's 37-16 Win Over Texas Tech in Week Two
The Washington State Cougars moved to 2-0 on the season this weekend by taking down the Texas Tech Red Raiders 37-16 in Pullman. Jake Dickert coached his team to their first FBS win of the year and another record-setting performance by redshirt sophomore quarterback John Mateer. This time, Mateer set a new WSU record for rushing yards in a game by a quarterback with 197.
Now, Dickert's team turn their attention to the Apple Cup matchup in Seattle against the Washington Huskies later this week. Watch the full postgame presser below.
Notes
-Admiration of Mateer's rushing performance and reflection on what Mike Leach would think of it.
-On defensive improvements from Week One: "I'm so proud of the way those kids responded."
-"We took down a Power Five team, and we're a Power Five Team."
-"I think this can be a big catalyst and we know what's coming next week."
