WATCH: Jimmy Rogers' Full First Press Conference At Washington State
Washington State football introduced their 35th head coach on Thursday, giving former South Dakota State head coach Jimmy Rogers his first chance to speak to the Cougar faithful at Gesa Field.
Rogers thanked his mentor John Stiegelmeier, WSU AD Anne McCoy, as well as his wife and children in an emotional speech before outlining the philosophy and core values he hopes to instill in the Cougars' program moving forward. Perhaps most notably, Rogers stated multiple times that he believes that Pullman is a place where he can win a national championship - something that Rogers did at the FCS level with SDSU as a defensive coordinator in 2022 and as head coach in 2023.
In two seasons as the head coach of the SDSU Jackrabbits, Rogers accumulated a record of 27-3
Watch Rogers' full press conference below. Rogers' first game as WSU's head coach will be August 30 against the Idaho Vandals at Gesa Field.
