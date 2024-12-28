Washington State Cougars On SI

WATCH: Kyle Williams Runs Past Syracuse Defense With 66-Yard Score At Holiday Bowl

Joe Londergan

Nov 30, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver Kyle Williams (2) lines up for a play against the Wyoming Cowboys in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver Kyle Williams (2) lines up for a play against the Wyoming Cowboys in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington State Cougars came into Friday's Holiday Bowl desperately needing playmakers to step up. Starting quarterback John Mateer transferred to Oklahoma, starting running back Wayshawn Parker went to Utah, head coach Jake Dickert went to Wake Forest...that's only naming a few.

Fortunately, the Cougars are getting some help from backup quarterback Zevi Eckhaus and veteran receiver Kyle Williams in the first half. Williams caught a pass on a short crossing route, then turned on the gas to pass by the Syracuse defense for the 66-yard score, his 14th of the 2024 campaign.

The Cougars and the Orange are locked in battle in the Holiday Bowl on FOX.

Stay tuned for more updates from the Holiday Bowl

More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI

Four Players Washington State Football Should Target in the Transfer Portal

Ex-Washington State QB John Mateer Commits To Oklahoma Out of Transfer Portal

Who Is Interim Washington State Head Coach Pete Kaligis?

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football