WATCH: Kyle Williams Runs Past Syracuse Defense With 66-Yard Score At Holiday Bowl
The Washington State Cougars came into Friday's Holiday Bowl desperately needing playmakers to step up. Starting quarterback John Mateer transferred to Oklahoma, starting running back Wayshawn Parker went to Utah, head coach Jake Dickert went to Wake Forest...that's only naming a few.
Fortunately, the Cougars are getting some help from backup quarterback Zevi Eckhaus and veteran receiver Kyle Williams in the first half. Williams caught a pass on a short crossing route, then turned on the gas to pass by the Syracuse defense for the 66-yard score, his 14th of the 2024 campaign.
The Cougars and the Orange are locked in battle in the Holiday Bowl on FOX.
Stay tuned for more updates from the Holiday Bowl
