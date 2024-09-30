WATCH: Washington State Coach Jake Dickert Assesses His Team After Boise State Loss
The Washington State Cougars suffered their first loss of the season this past weekend in a 45-24 result at Boise State. The Cougars now sit at 4-1 on the year and head into a bye week to regroup.
After the game, WSU head coach Jake Dickert acknowledged his and his team's shortcomings in the loss, as well as praised a Boise State team with high aspirations. Watch his full presser below.
NOTES
-"There's not a single person that could point fingers in there because we just got beaten in all three phases."
-Dickert also noted the unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the second half as "undisciplined" and something that needs to be corrected.
- On going for it on fourth down in the third quarter from their own 27-yard line: "It's always my call. When it's inches to go, when it's fourth-and-one for the last two and a half years, we've gone for it every time, so that's what we're going to do, that's how we play."
More Reading Material From On SI
RECAP: Washington State Falls To Ashton Jeanty and #25 Boise State, 45-24
Washington State Linebacker Kyle Thornton Recognized As Walk-On of the Week