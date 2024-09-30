Washington State Cougars On SI

WATCH: Washington State Coach Jake Dickert Assesses His Team After Boise State Loss

Joe Londergan

Sep 28, 2024; Boise, Idaho, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert during the second half against the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images
The Washington State Cougars suffered their first loss of the season this past weekend in a 45-24 result at Boise State. The Cougars now sit at 4-1 on the year and head into a bye week to regroup.

After the game, WSU head coach Jake Dickert acknowledged his and his team's shortcomings in the loss, as well as praised a Boise State team with high aspirations. Watch his full presser below.

-"There's not a single person that could point fingers in there because we just got beaten in all three phases."
-Dickert also noted the unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the second half as "undisciplined" and something that needs to be corrected.
- On going for it on fourth down in the third quarter from their own 27-yard line: "It's always my call. When it's inches to go, when it's fourth-and-one for the last two and a half years, we've gone for it every time, so that's what we're going to do, that's how we play."

Joe Londergan
Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

