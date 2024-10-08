WATCH: Washington State Head Coach Jake Dickert Previews Road Trip To Fresno State
Almost a full two weeks after a loss to Ashton Jeanty and the Boise State Broncos, 4-1 Washington State football will be back on the road this weekend for a date with the 3-2 Fresno State Bulldogs, another future Pac-12 Conference mate.
Cougars' head coach Jake Dickert met with the media on Monday to preview the matchup. Watch the full presser below.
NOTES
-On Fresno State: "A team that knows how to win. This team is 17 and three at home the last four years. It's not easy to go to the valley and get a win."
-On continuing to develop the offensive line: "The challenge is that there's no quick solution...There is no just find a kid out of high school go plug them in or hey let's just go find this great o-lineman out of the portal. Not that they don't exist, but they come with a heavy, heavy price tag. So there's no shortcuts to it. There's a developmental process. There's the training room, there's the weight room, there's the technique, there's been multiple offensive line coaches, it's just taking that next step where we feel like that is a dominant group."
-Running back Djouvensky Schlenbaker is expected to return this week.
-#1 thing that the Cougs need to improve: defensive communication.
More Reading Material From On SI
RECRUITING: Washington State QB Target Commits To Iowa For 2026
Washington State Bowl Projections Keep Cougs on West Coast Through Five Weeks
Who Are the Sacramento State Hornets? Will they Join The Pac-12 Conference?