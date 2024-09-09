Washington State Cougars On SI

WATCH: Washington State Head Coach Jake Dickert Talks 2024 Apple Cup Preparations

Sep 7, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert looks on against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
This week marks the latest chapter in one of college football's longest running rivalries as the Washington State Cougars and the Washington Huskies meet at Seattle's Lumen Field.

Jake Dickert doesn't need to do much to get his team excited to play UW, but he will need to keep his team focused if they want to start the season 3-0 and paint the town Crimson. Dickert talked with the media Monday in Pullman about what's going into those preparations. Watch the full presser below.

NOTES

- The rivalry looks different this year being played in September, but Dickert is open to it, citing Iowa and Iowa State always facing each other in the first three weeks of the season.
-John Mateer's growth week-to-week. Despite early in-game struggles, Mateer continues to the group's catalyst.
-A message for fans: "Show Up."
-Tyson Durant's emergence as a leader of the defense
-Coaching against Jedd Fisch's Washington: "Their defense is very different. They are not going to just sit back and drop eight."

