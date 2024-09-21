WATCH: Washington State Head Coach Jake Dickert Talks 2OT Win Over San Jose State
Jake Dickert's Washington State Cougars are 4-0 to start the season, claiming their latest victory Friday night in double overtime against San Jose State. Quarterback John Mateer once again used his versatility to his advantage and the defense made a few critical stops late.
Dickert met with the media following the win to give his initial thoughts on his team's close call in Pullman. Watch the full presser below.
NOTES
-"Obviously, a tremendous amount of errors. I take full responsibility for a lot of coaching errors tonight...We will be better because we went through this tonight."
-"Dean hit the best field goal I've ever seen him hit just to give us an opportunity."
-On players consoling Emmett Brown: "We build a culture here where people care about each other. It's person over player."
