WATCH: Washington State Head Coach Jake Dickert Talks Opening Win Over Portland State

Joe Londergan

Aug 31, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert looks on during a game against the Portland State Vikings in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert looks on during a game against the Portland State Vikings in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington State Cougars opened the season Saturday with a 40-point victory over the Portland State Vikings. Head coach Jake Dickert couldn't have realistically hoped for a better first start from quarterback John Mateer, who was helped along by a group of veteran receivers and true freshman running back Wayshawn Parker. Dickert met with the media postgame to discuss the victory. Watch the full presser below.

Notes

-Most points scored by Washington State game since 1997
-"I thought our run after the catch today was phenomenal. We're going to need that as we continue to go throughout this season."
-"As a defensive guy anytime a three hits the board you know you're never too happy."
-On Mateer rebounding from a shaky opening drive: "It's hard to shake John."
-Punter Nick Haberer should be back next week as he continues to deal with an ongoing back injury. Dean Janikowski handled punting duties Saturday.

