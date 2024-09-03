Washington State Cougars On SI

WATCH: Washington State Head Coach Jake Dickert Talks Texas Tech Matchup For Week Two

Joe Londergan

Nov 25, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 25, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports / joe nicholson-usa today sports

Following a fairly easy win over the Portland State Vikings to start the season 1-0, Jake Dickert now prepares his Washington State Cougars team to host the Big 12's Texas Tech Red Raiders. Texas Tech has faced WSU two previous times, both in Lubbock, but not since 1964.

Dickert met with the media Monday to discuss WSU's first matchup of the season against an FBS opponent. Watch the full presser below.

Notes

- On giving up 30 points to Portland State: "Defensively, we shot ourselves in the foot and played some bad ball at times."

-Mike Leach's induction into the Washington State Hall of Fame will be recognized during the game.

-On Texas Tech: "They're dynamic, they're explosive, obviously Coach Arbuckle trained under their offensive coordinators. So they have our playbook, we have their playbook."

