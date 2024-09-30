Washington State Cougars On SI

WATCH: Washington State QB John Mateer Reviews Boise State Loss

Joe Londergan

Sep 28, 2024; Boise, Idaho, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback John Mateer (10) during the first half against the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images
In Washington State's 45-24 loss to Boise State over the weekend, WSU quarterback John Mateer completed 26 passes on 37 attempts for 327 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception. Mateer was sacked a total of eight times in the loss and was only able to net 28 rushing yards despite one 52-yard rush.

Mateer discussed his and his team's performance with the media following the game. See the full presser below.

NOTES

-On being sacked eight times by the Broncos: "I definitely could have checked the protections. They were bringing it, bringing it a lot especially in that second half."
-On healing during the bye week: "The bye week will help. We're a tough group of men. I'm a little
beat up yeah, but it'll help. It'll be good for us."
-On missing deep throws: "I've never thought that's been a struggle of mine, but apparently it has been, and that's going to be something I'm going to work on and I'll fix."

