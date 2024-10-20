WATCH: Washington State QB John Mateer Reviews His Performance Against Hawaii
Washington State Cougars quarterback John Mateer led his team to a 42-10 win over Hawaii on Saturday. Mateer was responsible for five total touchdowns, making plays with through the air as well as on the ground.
Despite the significant score line and the good vibes from clinching bowl eligibility, Mateer admits there are things that he and the offense can improve upon moving forward. Watch Mateer's full media availability from the Hawaii win below.
NOTES
-On his all-around performance: "I think it's just a testament to the people in the building. They reminded me they all believe in me, and they told me that, and I think I just got back to the work."
-On bowl eligibility: "Feels great, you know. Getting extra time with all these guys is great. We get an extra month to be teammates."
-Mateer gives quite a bit of detail on utilizing the run-pass-option, which he says played a part in the lack of rushing yards in the first half. "The runs were there the whole first half. I was taking a lot of RPOs...so on a stat sheet it looks like we only have 10 yards. We call run plays and I just throw it because the look is there."
