Washington State Cougars On SI

WATCH: Washington State QB John Mateer Reviews His Performance in San Jose State Win

Joe Londergan

Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback John Mateer (10) on the sideline during the first half against the San Jose State Spartans at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback John Mateer (10) on the sideline during the first half against the San Jose State Spartans at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

It wasn't always pretty, but Washington State quarterback John Mateer helped his Cougars team grit out a double-overtime win over San Jose State on Friday night 54-52. Mateer finished with five total touchdowns, 390 yards through the air, and 111 yards on the ground. Mateer also threw two interceptions, one of which was in overtime, the other was returned 55 yards.

Mateer was quick to praise his teammates and the group's resiliency during WSU's postgame press conferences on Friday night. Watch his full media availability below.

NOTES

-"I put us in some bad positions. I did. We kept responding and luckily there's a lot of belief in this program that we built through the offseason that we could do hard things."

-"My effort is not going to waiver."

-On Dickert saying he had coaching errors in the win: "Nah. I think he called a fine game, did a fine job, and I think we all have things to learn."

More Reading Material From On SI

WATCH: Washington State Head Coach Jake Dickert Talks 2OT Win Over San Jose State

RECAP: Washington State Survives Against San Jose State in Double OT, 54-52

Cedric Coward Talks About NBA Draft Process and WSU Commitment in Interview

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football