WATCH: Washington State QB John Mateer Reviews His Performance in San Jose State Win
It wasn't always pretty, but Washington State quarterback John Mateer helped his Cougars team grit out a double-overtime win over San Jose State on Friday night 54-52. Mateer finished with five total touchdowns, 390 yards through the air, and 111 yards on the ground. Mateer also threw two interceptions, one of which was in overtime, the other was returned 55 yards.
Mateer was quick to praise his teammates and the group's resiliency during WSU's postgame press conferences on Friday night. Watch his full media availability below.
NOTES
-"I put us in some bad positions. I did. We kept responding and luckily there's a lot of belief in this program that we built through the offseason that we could do hard things."
-"My effort is not going to waiver."
-On Dickert saying he had coaching errors in the win: "Nah. I think he called a fine game, did a fine job, and I think we all have things to learn."
