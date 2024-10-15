Washington State Cougars On SI

WATCH: Washington State's Jake Dickert Assesses His Team Halfway Through 2024 Season

Joe Londergan

Sep 7, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert looks on against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert looks on against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
The Washington State Cougars host their homecoming game this weekend with Timmy Chang's Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in town. A win sends Washington State to postseason eligibility and achieves one of the Cougs' main goals for this campaign.

Cougs' head coach Jake Dickert met with local media on Monday to discuss the matchup, as well as his team's strengths and weaknesses as they look for that all-important sixth win. Watch the full presser below.

NOTES

-Multiple references to needing to get the running game going earlier in games than they did against Fresno State
-On Hawaii's defense: "Defensively, really every step of the way they've been they've been on it. They've been fast, they've been aggressive, they're a little bit undersized but their team speed is above average and I think they play physical... you don't earn your way on that field for that program and that culture without playing extremely hard."
-On the key to success in the second half of the season: "Every moment you walk in this building, be present with what you're doing right and be attentive to that work."

Published
