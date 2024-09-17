Washington State Cougars On SI

WATCH: WSU Head Coach Jake Dickert Reviews Apple Cup Win, Previews San Jose State

Joe Londergan

Aug 31, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert looks on against the Portland State Vikings in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Jake Dickert's Washington State Cougars are 3-0 to start the season for the second season in a row. That's partially thanks to a 24-19 victory in last Saturday's Apple Cup, where Dickert once again wasn't shy about showing his excitement.

Now, the Cougars turn their attention to a San Jose State program, also 3-0, that presents it's own challenge to kick off the Mountain West portion of their schedule.

Dickert met with the media Monday to discuss the emotional victory, as well as what's in store for his team in the fourth week of the season. Watch the full presser below.

NOTES

-On Stephen Hall's development: "He's a captain for a reason."
-On the four new Pac-12 teams: "Those are four teams that we have worked for a long time to stay ahead of."
-Dickert continues to commend his team's improvement on defense and specifically making stops in the red zone against the Huskies.
-On the pass game: "We need to get Kyle Williams the ball more." "We need to get rhythm in that pass game."
-The Cougs face a former WSU QB in Emmett Brown.

