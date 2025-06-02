WSU Football Announces Kickoff Times for Games Against North Texas, Virginia
Last week the Cougars' 2025 slate got a little more clarity as the school announced two more kickoff times and TV networks for games this season. Washington State's contests against North Texas and Virginia have been set in stone.
The Week 3 road game at UNT will kick off at 3:30 PM (ET) and will air on ESPNU. This will be WSU's first ever meeting with the Mean Green and, as it is announced currently, their only game this upcoming season to be carried on an ESPN network. The contest will take place on September 13.
Then, just over a month later, the Cougs' will have another never-been-seen before matchup with the Virginia Cavaliers. That game will get underway at 6:30 PM (ET) and can be viewed on The CW, the channel that will carry several of Washington State's games this year. The Week 8 battle in Charlottesville will be the conclusion of a three-game road trip for the Cougars.
At the time of publication, only three games on the slate have not had times/broadcasts announced. WSU fans are still waiting to know when the games against Colorado State (September 27), Ole Miss (October 11) and James Madison (November 22) will kick off.