WSU Kicker Dean Janikowski Named Semifinalist For Allstate Wuerffel Trophy
Washington State placekicker Dean Janikowski was named a semifinalist for the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy on Tuesday morning.
The Wuerffel Trophy is presented annually to the FBS player "who best combines exemplary community service with leadership and performance on and off the field."
Janikowski's mother passed away from breast cancer in 2022. In her memory, Janikowksi and the Heather Janikowski Foundation have hosted a series of fundraising events in support of cancer research and to help fund the treatment of families in the Pacific Northwest. Particularly through his Kicking Cancer event, Janikowski has raised over $80k for the cause.
Janikowski also encourages Cougar fans to donate money for each kick he makes throughout the season. He has made 15 of 16 extra point attempts to start the 2024 season and two of his four field goal attempts.
The 2024 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy finalists and recipient will be selected by a national voting committee, including a fan vote component. The 2024 recipient, who will also be recognized as the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain, will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards show on December 12.
Cougar fans can cast their vote for Janikowski here.
