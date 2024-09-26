Washington State Cougars On SI

WSU Kicker Dean Janikowski Named Semifinalist For Campbell Trophy

Nov 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars place kicker Dean Janikowski (49) attempts a field goal against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Washinton State kicker/punter Dean Janikowski was recognized this week as one of 203 semifinalists for the 2024 William V. Campbell Trophy. Colloquially known as the "Academic Heisman," the Campbell Trophy is college football's premier scholar-athlete award.

Janikowski is one of just 15 specialists on this year's list of semifinalists.

The National Football Foundation will announce 12-14 finalists on October 23, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. The winner will be announced December 10 in Las Vegas and receive an additional $7,000 scholarship.

Janikowski is also a semifinalist for the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, presented annually to the FBS player who best combines "exemplary community service with leadership and performance on and off the field."

The Cougars' season continues this Saturday night in a highly anticipated matchup against the #25 Boise State Broncos. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM PT on FS1.

