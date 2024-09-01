WSU QB John Mateer Compliments Receiver Play After Stellar First Start
Washington State quarterback John Mateer's first college start probably couldn't have gone any better. With five touchdown passes, Mateer tied the Washington State record for TD passes in a starting debut, as his team marched to a win over the Portland State Vikings.
After the game, the redshirt sophomore from Texas was sure to note the abilities of the receiver on the ends of those passes.
"It was pretty dope," Mateer said. "Especially like, we're going against Stephen Hall every day in practice. He's pretty good and I'm not going to talk bad about our opponents, but I think [Kyle Willliams] and Trey and Kris and all of them, they they got open really really well and it helped me out."
Mateer finished with 11 completions on 17 attempts for 352 yards in addition to the five touchdowns. The WSU offense spread the ball around considerably, with 10 different receivers catching at least one pass. Kyle WIlliams finished as the leading receiver with four catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Oregon transfer Kris Hutson also caught four passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.
Mateer was replaced by Zevi Eckhaus in the third quarter as the Cougars blasted Portland State 70-30. WSU continues their season Saturday, Sept. 7 against Texas Tech at 7 PM PT.