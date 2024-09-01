Washington State Cougars On SI

WSU QB John Mateer Compliments Receiver Play After Stellar First Start

Joe Londergan

Aug 31, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback John Mateer (10) throws a pass against the Portland State Vikings in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback John Mateer (10) throws a pass against the Portland State Vikings in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports / James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Washington State quarterback John Mateer's first college start probably couldn't have gone any better. With five touchdown passes, Mateer tied the Washington State record for TD passes in a starting debut, as his team marched to a win over the Portland State Vikings.

After the game, the redshirt sophomore from Texas was sure to note the abilities of the receiver on the ends of those passes.

"It was pretty dope," Mateer said. "Especially like, we're going against Stephen Hall every day in practice. He's pretty good and I'm not going to talk bad about our opponents, but I think [Kyle Willliams] and Trey and Kris and all of them, they they got open really really well and it helped me out."

Mateer finished with 11 completions on 17 attempts for 352 yards in addition to the five touchdowns. The WSU offense spread the ball around considerably, with 10 different receivers catching at least one pass. Kyle WIlliams finished as the leading receiver with four catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Oregon transfer Kris Hutson also caught four passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Mateer was replaced by Zevi Eckhaus in the third quarter as the Cougars blasted Portland State 70-30. WSU continues their season Saturday, Sept. 7 against Texas Tech at 7 PM PT.

Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

