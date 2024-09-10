Washington State Cougars On SI

WSU QB John Mateer Recognized By Davey O'Brien Foundation After Texas Tech Win

Joe Londergan

Sep 7, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback John Mateer (10) throws a pass against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
After winning the starting quarterback job in fall camp, Washington State redshirt sophomore John Mateer has turned heads through his first two starts.

Following a dominant day in a win over Texas Tech, Mateer was named by the Davey O’Brien Foundation as part of their weekly Great 8 quarterbacks group. Each member of that group was considered for the National Quarterback of the Week award, which went to Cade Klubnik of Clemson.

In the Texas Tech win, Mateer accounted for 312 total yards. He had 197 rushing yards, which was a WSU quarterback record, along with 115 passing yards. He scored two touchdowns: one rushing, one passing.

The Texas native was also given an honorable mention by The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for his performance in moving the Cougs to 2-0.

Mateer's third college start will be a big one against Washington in the Apple Cup, Saturday on Peacock in Seattle. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 PM PT.

