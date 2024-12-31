Calmese, Thrastarson Lift Washington State MBB Past LMU 73-59
Hosting a game a short drive from Pullman in Spokane Arena, Washington State's men's basketball team won their first WCC home game with a 14-point victory over Loyola Marymount. The 73-59 result was a chippy contest, with seven technical fouls called between the two teams in the final 2.5 minutes.
Point guard Nate Calmese once again led the Cougars in scoring with 20 points, his fourth outing with at least 20 this season. Another major contributor to the Cougs' win was true freshman Tomas Thrastarson. The Iceland native has made the most of his increased playing time in the last three games as WSU continues to deal with a series of injuries to older players like Cedric Coward
"The coaches have trusted me to step up, so that's been good for me," Thrastarson said postgame after season highs in both points (17) and rebounds (6). He made an impressive four three-point shots on five attempts in the win.
"We know we can come in, if we just follow the game plan, play hard and play defense, we can win," Calmese added of his team's 2-0 start to conference play despite those aforementioned injuries.
At 12-3, Washington State will resume their schedule on Saturday, January 4, in Beasley Coliseum against San Francisco.
