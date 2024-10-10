Interview with 2026 Washington State Basketball Commit Brayden Kyman
On September 24, 2026 forward prospect Brayden Kyman committed to play for Washington State and David Riley. Here is an interview with the Santa Margarita Catholic product about his commitment and the excitement around the Cougars' program.
KW: What drew you to Washington State? I know you had a brother that played for David Riley at Eastern Washington. Do you think that the fact that your brother had a breakout season there influenced your decision?
BK: Definitely. When he was at Eastern, I went up and saw a practice, met the coaches, and fell in love with the coaching staff. Once I saw him get the Washington State job, it drove me to think of that as an option. He watched me play this summer and offered me. I was really intrigued and new it was going to be a top option no matter what. I saw firsthand what they did for my brother, and everything they said before they went there, they lived up to. So I went on my visit [to Washington State] already knowing the coaches. But then I fell in love with the campus and the school. I just felt it was a great place for me, and didn't want to waste anymore time, so I just committed.
KW: So, big announcement with Gonzaga joining the Pac-12. I know Spokane is pretty close to Pullman. Do you think that's going to be a big rivalry for you guys?
BK: Oh definitely. It gets me really excited to go up against Gonzaga knowing how great they've been. They're almost always a 1-seed in March Madness, so that cross-town rivalry is going to be really fun especially now that they're in our league.
KW: So many players followed David Riley from Eastern to Washington State. It speaks to the culture he's built. What do you think about the culture of the coaching staff?
BK: The culture is amazing. You obviously want to play for someone who's invested in you, and Coach Riley and the entire staff for that matter are so invested. They're a player-first staff. You have the freedom to speak during practice, and tell the coaches what you need. The relationships he has with the players, how everyone is excited to come to practice, everyone is pumped to be in there...the energy is great. It's a great environment where they push everyone while still being great people.
KW: You are the second Santa Margarita Catholic player to go play basketball for Washington State after Klay Thompson did the same thing. What does that mean to you?
BK: It means a lot. Around our school, Klay Thompson is on the walls everywhere, everyone knows he went to Washington State. Having that story of Santa Margarita to Washington State is cool, especially considering the kind of guy and player he is. Following the same path is really cool. I hope one day soon I get to meet him, and I'm grateful to have that story to my name now.
KW: Who are some of your player influences? Who do you see and say, "I want to play like that?"
BK: Well, first of all, my favorite player is LeBron. I try to get certain things from him. The biggest thing I get from him is his IQ of the game and the kind of leader he is. Skillset-wise, though, the guy I really like to watch is Luka [Doncic]. His pace and the fact that he's not the most athletic guy but what he does by getting to his spots, passing, shooting, everything. I get a lot from him.
