Cougs MBB Head Coach David Riley Speaks to Media Ahead of 2024-25 Season
The Washington State Cougars tip off the 2024 season on November 4 against Portland State at Beasley Coliseum, as the fans will get their first taste of regular-season basketball as tenure of new Head Coach David Riley, who came over from Eastern Washington this offseason, begins. He brings with him a host of players and assistants to try to replicate the success he had at his previous stop.
On Wednesday, he spoke to the media ahead of the upcoming Cougars campaign in the West Coast Conference, stoking excitement for a team that has a lot of talent, looking to outdo their preseason projection of fifth in conference.
"We're really excited to be here," Riley began. "We're five days away from our first game against Portland State at Beasley...we've been trying to get the campus out here...it's gonna be a fun season."
When asked how close Riley is to cementing his starting five, he had the following to say: "It's different. Last year [at Eastern Washington], we were able to keep our starting five most of the year. I've had years where it's more fluid. We've got a really deep team this year, with a lot of guys who have really come along fast this fall. It's kind of a work in progress. We'll see."
He was then asked about building this roster over the last few months: "It felt like a lot, and I can't imagine doing it without bringing four guys from Eastern, and also having our coaching staff with me as well. That was a huge help. To have a couple of guys that came back, like Isaiah [Watts] and Parker [Gerrits] was incredible.
After that, a reporter asked about the two aforementioned returners – Watts and Gerrits – and their role on the team. Riley had this to say: "We have to have players that fit, and the beauty of those two is I recruited Parker and Isaiah out of high school. They fit our system, they fit the character we want, and so they’ve been great.
"I already knew them when I first got here, Parker was the one that gave me the tour of the athletic facilities and all of that. So, I think it’s just been a pretty smooth transition for those two. There’s obviously stuff they have to pick up on and they’re learning, they’re soaking it all up, and it’s been fun coaching them.”
You can watch the full interview below.
