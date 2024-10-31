Washington State Cougars On SI

Cougs MBB Head Coach David Riley Speaks to Media Ahead of 2024-25 Season

The new Cougars head man had a lot to say about the upcoming year.

Keenan Womack

Dec 13, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Eastern Washington Eagles head coach David Riley and assistant coach Pedro Garcia Rosado in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
Dec 13, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Eastern Washington Eagles head coach David Riley and assistant coach Pedro Garcia Rosado in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington State Cougars tip off the 2024 season on November 4 against Portland State at Beasley Coliseum, as the fans will get their first taste of regular-season basketball as tenure of new Head Coach David Riley, who came over from Eastern Washington this offseason, begins. He brings with him a host of players and assistants to try to replicate the success he had at his previous stop.

On Wednesday, he spoke to the media ahead of the upcoming Cougars campaign in the West Coast Conference, stoking excitement for a team that has a lot of talent, looking to outdo their preseason projection of fifth in conference.

"We're really excited to be here," Riley began. "We're five days away from our first game against Portland State at Beasley...we've been trying to get the campus out here...it's gonna be a fun season."

When asked how close Riley is to cementing his starting five, he had the following to say: "It's different. Last year [at Eastern Washington], we were able to keep our starting five most of the year. I've had years where it's more fluid. We've got a really deep team this year, with a lot of guys who have really come along fast this fall. It's kind of a work in progress. We'll see."

He was then asked about building this roster over the last few months: "It felt like a lot, and I can't imagine doing it without bringing four guys from Eastern, and also having our coaching staff with me as well. That was a huge help. To have a couple of guys that came back, like Isaiah [Watts] and Parker [Gerrits] was incredible.

After that, a reporter asked about the two aforementioned returners – Watts and Gerrits – and their role on the team. Riley had this to say: "We have to have players that fit, and the beauty of those two is I recruited Parker and Isaiah out of high school. They fit our system, they fit the character we want, and so they’ve been great.

"I already knew them when I first got here, Parker was the one that gave me the tour of the athletic facilities and all of that. So, I think it’s just been a pretty smooth transition for those two. There’s obviously stuff they have to pick up on and they’re learning, they’re soaking it all up, and it’s been fun coaching them.”

You can watch the full interview below.

More Reading Material From On SI

WATCH: Jake Dickert Talks #22 Washington State's Bye Week After 7-1 Start

Washington State Drop 4 Spots in SP+ Rankings After Comeback Win At San Diego State

Washington State's Jake Dickert Commends Strength of Cougs' Mountain West Schedule

Published |Modified
Keenan Womack
KEENAN WOMACK

Keenan Womack is a sportswriter native to Dallas, Texas, who has spent the last 12 years in Austin, the home of his alma mater, the University of Texas. Keenan has covered sports for SB Nation, Bleacher Report, Rivals/Orangebloods, a host of his own sites and now, Fan Nation. Focusing on basketball, Keenan was on the beat for the Longhorns hoops team for the last two-and-a-half years before moving on to pursue other opportunities. He is married and lives with his wife close to the Moody Center, so they can continue to catch games together.

Home/Men's Basketball