No Votes For Washington State Basketball in Preseason AP Poll
Ahead of the 2024-2025 men's college basketball season, the Associated Press released their top 25 poll this week.
The Washington State Cougars did not receive any votes in the poll. WSU reached the NCAA tournament this past season for the first time since 2008, advancing to the round of 32 and finishing with an overall record of 25-10. Head coach Kyle Smith left to become the head coach at Stanford at the end of the season and was replaced by former Eastern Washington head coach David Riley.
Washington State open the 2024 season on Monday, November 4 when they host Portland State. The season will mark their first as a member of the West Coast Conference, where they will play for two seasons until the new Pac-12's first season in 2026.
One member of the WCC and future Pac-12 member did make the list. Mark Few's Gonzaga Bulldogs come in at #6. The Cougs play at Gonzaga on on January 11, 2025 this season and and host the Bulldogs on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.
