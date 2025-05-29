Pac-12 Shares Tribute Special For Basketball Legend, Former Broadcaster Bill Walton
The basketball world lost a figure larger than life in 2024 with the passing of Bill Walton at the age of 71.
As a player, Walton was a legend of the game, winning two NCAA championships under John Wooden at UCLA. He went on to a 14-year career in the NBA, where won two championships in addition to numerous other personal accolades. Walton was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993. After his time as a player, Walton enjoyed a career as a broadcaster that lasted more than three decades, primarily covering Pac-12 basketball.
This week, on the one-year anniversary of his death from cancer, the Pac-12 Conference released an hour-long tribute to Walton, featuring loving words from Walton's friends, colleagues, and Pac-12 players and coaches that got to know him. The special included words from former Washington State head coach Ernie Kent, among many others.
"I just thought again his compassion for people, his compassion for his fellow man is second to none with me, and his tremendous heart, character, smile, with all of those things that go into it. He left a legacy that'll never be replaced, just a remarkable athlete but even more so, a remarkable man and a good friend that is truly, truly missed," Kent noted.
Watch the full special below.