Pro Cougars: Can Mouhamed Gueye Break the Rotation for the Hawks?
Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye, who played for Washington State from 2021-2023, was selected in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft, going 39th overall to the Hawks in a deal with the Boston Celtics to acquire his rights.
Since arriving in Atlanta, Gueye played just six games for the Hawks due to a confluence of factors, but mostly because of injuries – he suffered a stress fracture in his back on November 30, as well as a UCL sprain on March 15. He also played some with the College Park SkyHawks, the Atlanta G League affiliate, where the second injury occurred.
In the six games he did play in the NBA, he averaged 4.0 points and 3.7 rebounds, but struggled with efficiency, as he shot just shy of 35% from the field and 33.3% from deep. Still, this can partially be attributed to his lack of minutes and games played, as it is difficult to create a rhythm without legitimate run.
Still, he has real potential to be an effective piece for the Hawks going forward, especially for a team that is young and trying to find an identity. He'll be competing against players like Larry Nance Jr. and first-overall pick Zaccharie Risacher for power forward minutes, but could find himself in the lineup later in the season depending on how he performs.
He did suffer a minor injury as well in Summer League after a pretty solid performance against the LA Lakers, where he scored 10 points and grabbed three rebounds in 16 minutes. He had a hip contusion and was pulled early from the game, which may further raise concerns about his durability.
Still, he has talent, and is not playing for a contending team this year. He has to improve his efficiency to become a rotational player, but if he can do that, than Mo Gueye may find himself playing some real minutes this season.
