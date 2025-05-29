Washington State Announce WCC Opponents For 2025-2026 Men's Basketball Season
Starting later this fall, the Washington State Cougars begin their second and likely final basketball season in the West Coast Conference. Men's head coach David Riley will once again have his hands full after a 19-15 overall record in his first year on the Palouse.
On Thursday, the WCC announced the full list of conference matchups for the upcoming season.
The Cougs will play a home date and away date against Gonzaga, LMU, Oregon State, Pepperdine, Portland, Saint Mary's, and WCC newcomer Seattle University.
WSU will play one home date each against Santa Clara and Pacific. They will play one road game each against San Francisco and San Diego. WSU went 6-5 against those opponents (minus Seattle) last season, including two losses each to Gonzaga and Saint Mary's, who reached the NCAA Tournament.
Exact dates, start times, and broadcast details will be made available at a later date.
This past season, Washington State had an 8-10 mark in WCC play. They lost in the quarterfinals of the 2025 WCC tournament to San Francisco by a final score of 86-75. The Cougs then went on to the inaugural College Basketball Crown tournament, where they lost to Georgetown in the first round.