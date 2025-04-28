Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Basketball Adds High Point Transfer Forward Simon Hildebrandt

Joe Londergan

Mar 19, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; High Point Panthers forward Simon Hildebrandt (10) shoots the ball during the first round practice session at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Washington State's men's basketball program received a commitment from former High Point University power forward Simon Hildebrandt on Sunday.

Hildebrandt announced his commitment to WSU via Instagram with the simple caption "Let's do it. #gocougs."

A native of Canada, Hildebrandt spent the first two years of his college eligibility in his home country at the University of Manitoba. He averaged 16.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in that role.

He then moved to the United States, where he played one season at High Point and averaged 5.5 points per game and 3.0 rebounds per game, helping the Panthers reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time. He will have one season of eligibility remaining, adding his 6'9" 238-pound frame to David Riley's group.

Throughout his college career, Hildebrandt has also been an effective three-point shooter, averaging over 32% in each of his first three college seasons.

Hildebrandt is the third transfer portal addition for the Cougars this cycle, alongside former Morehead State guard Jerone Morton and former Boise State power forward
Emmanuel Ugbo. On the flip side, WSU lost seven players to the transfer portal after a season that ended at the College Basketball Crown tournament in Las Vegas.

