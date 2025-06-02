Washington State Basketball Signs Finnish Prospect Brunel Madzou
The Washington State Cougars will continue the trend of having quite a bit of international flair on their roster for the 2025 men's college basketball season.
WSU announced over the weekend that they have signed guard Brunel Madzou of Finland to the 2025 roster. Madzou will be a freshman measuring six-feet tall after studying and playing with Drive Basketball Academy in Helsinki.
Last season, Madzou averaged 9.2 points per game, shooting 49.2% from the floor, with 3.1 assists per game for the European Youth Basketball League team. His team won the Under-20 Finnish National Championship last season.
Madzou joins several other international players on David Riley's second roster at WSU, including Simon Hildebrandt (Canada), ND Okafor (Ireland), Tómas Thrastarson (Iceland), Emmanuel Ugbo (Netherlands), and Rihards Vavers (Latvia). The Cougs have another player of Finnish descent as well: Texas Tech transfer Eemeli Yalaho.
Riley led the Cougars to a 19-15 overall record last season that included an invite to the College Basketball Crown Tournament in Las Vegas. WSU were ousted in the first round of that event by Georgetown.
For the 2025-2026 season, WSU will play one more season in the West Coast Conference prior to the Pac-12 first season under a new structure for the 2026-2027 season.