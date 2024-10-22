Washington State Beats Colorado State in Secret Scrimmage
The Cougars played Colorado State in a secret scrimmage in Fort Collins on Sunday afternoon, winning 87-78 over a tournament team from last season, one that finished 25-11 overall before losing to Texas in the Round of 64. Both teams have heavily turned over rosters, but the offense is what stuck out for the Cougars.
Though Colorado State has made two tournaments in the last three seasons, they did lose point guard Isaiah Stevens (16.0 points, 6.8 assists) to graduation. They also lost seven other players, including Josiah Strong (6.6 points 2.6 rebounds), Joe Palmer (5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds), Joel Scott (13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds), and Patrick Cartier (10.3 points). Some reserves also left, players like Kyle Evans, Tavionte Jackson, and Javonte Johnson.
The Rams did however retain pro-caliber wing Nique Clifford, who was a projected second-rounder in the 2024 NBA Draft. Clifford averaged 12.2 points, 7.6 boards, and 3.0 assists per game last season and plays very strong defense, meaning that he is a good matchup for Washington State's Cedric Coward.
Scoring 87 points as a new unit is impressive, but nothing new for David Riley and company. Last season, Eastern Washington averaged 80.8 points per game, which had them 28th in the country out of 362 teams in Division-I college basketball. The fact that he brought so many players with him means his system could be just as effective even at a higher level of college hoops, and this win over CSU was another indication that Washington State is moving in the right direction.
Washington State opens its season against Portland State on Monday, November 4 at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.