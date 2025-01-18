Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Cougars Host Portland Saturday, Looking For 15th Win

Joe Londergan

Jan 11, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Nate Calmese (8) controls the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Washington State Cougars (14-5, 4-2 WCC ) vs. Portland Pilots (6-13, 1-5 WCC)

Date: Saturday, January 18

Time: 3 PM PT // 6 PM ET

Location: Beasley Coliseum - Pullman, Washington

TV: ESPN+

Washington State snapped a two-game losing streak on Thursday in a 65-61 victory at San Diego. Now, they have the opportunity to start another winning streak as they return home against a middling Portland Pilots team. A win would give the Cougars 15 wins in a season for the fourth season in a row.

Ahead of their second matchup of the season, WSU and Portland have one unfortunate thing in common: both turn the ball over an excessive amount. WSU are averaging 15.5 per game with an average turnover margin of -2.74. Meanwhile, Portland average 13.7 turnovers per game and have an average turnover margin of -3.68.

While the Cougars have dealt with multiple notable injuries in the frontcourt, ND Okafor is making the most of his increased reps. Okafor is second in the WCC in blocks with 26 so far this season, averaging 1.5 per game. Meanwhile, point guard Nate Calmese continues to be WSU's primary offensive spark plug. Calmese tied his season-high on Thursday night with 27 points (22 of which came in the second half) and averages 17 points per game.

In eight previous matchups against the Pilots in Pullman, WSU are 8-0.

