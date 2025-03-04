Washington State MBB Await WCC Tournament Opponent After Claiming #6 Seed
Washington State men's basketball ended their regular season over the weekend with an 18-13 overall record. In head coach David Riley's first year with the program and the Cougars' first in the West Coast Conference, the Cougars enter the WCC Tournament as the No. 6 seed.
As such, WSU will get to bypass the first two rounds of the WCC tournament. Their first matchup will be Saturday, March 8 at 8:30 p.m. PT on ESPN+.
WSU's opponent in that matchup will be the winner of a second-round matchup between Loyola Marymount and either Pacific or San Diego. Pacific & San Diego will be the opening matchup of the WCC tournament on Thursday, March 6 at 2:30 p.m. PT, also on ESPN+.
A win for the Cougs will move them into the quarterfinals, where they would play San Francisco on Sunday, March 9.
WSU enter the tournament as the third-best scoring offense in the WCC with 78.5 points per game, while allowing 78.2 yards per game. Riley's squad have the second-best field goal percentage in the league at 49.4%. However, holding the Cougars back has been a turnover margin of -2.52, the second-worst in the WCC.
The entirety of the WCC tournament will be played at Orleans Arena, part of The Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.