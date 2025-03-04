Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State MBB Await WCC Tournament Opponent After Claiming #6 Seed

Joe Londergan

Feb 8, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach David Riley talks with guard Nate Calmese (8) during a game against the Pepperdine Waves in the first half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach David Riley talks with guard Nate Calmese (8) during a game against the Pepperdine Waves in the first half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington State men's basketball ended their regular season over the weekend with an 18-13 overall record. In head coach David Riley's first year with the program and the Cougars' first in the West Coast Conference, the Cougars enter the WCC Tournament as the No. 6 seed.

As such, WSU will get to bypass the first two rounds of the WCC tournament. Their first matchup will be Saturday, March 8 at 8:30 p.m. PT on ESPN+.

WSU's opponent in that matchup will be the winner of a second-round matchup between Loyola Marymount and either Pacific or San Diego. Pacific & San Diego will be the opening matchup of the WCC tournament on Thursday, March 6 at 2:30 p.m. PT, also on ESPN+.

A win for the Cougs will move them into the quarterfinals, where they would play San Francisco on Sunday, March 9.

WSU enter the tournament as the third-best scoring offense in the WCC with 78.5 points per game, while allowing 78.2 yards per game. Riley's squad have the second-best field goal percentage in the league at 49.4%. However, holding the Cougars back has been a turnover margin of -2.52, the second-worst in the WCC.

The entirety of the WCC tournament will be played at Orleans Arena, part of The Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Men's Basketball