Washington State MBB Begin WCC Play 1-0 With Road Victory At Portland
Head coach David Riley's group returned from their Christmas break Saturday with a decent showing at the University of Portland. The Cougars took down the Pilots 89-73 and won their first conference game as a member of the West Coast Conference.
WSU started extremely strong, building a 21-6 within the first six minutes of play. They had a 51-30 lead at the half and never trailed at any point in the game.
"I thought we had a really good two days of practice our guys came back energized, fresh. I think that's part of the reason we shot it so well: we had we had some fresh legs," Riley said postgame. "I liked our mindset. We came in with an edge. There was no fooling around those last two days and it it showed when we start off the game that way."
Ethan Price led the Cougars in scoring with 22 points, knocking down four three-point attempts and shooting 70% from the floor. Nate Calmese also contributed 18 points and was one of three Cougars with five assists.
WSU are back at it in Pullman on Monday, December 30 against an 8-5 Loyola Marymount team. The Cougars improve to 11-3 overall with the victory.
