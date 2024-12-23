Washington State MBB Bounces Back With 76-68 Victory Over Northern Iowa
David Riley's Washington State Cougars improved to 10-3 on Saturday with a 76-68 win in Las Vegas against Northern Iowa. The Cougars never trailed as Nate Calmese led the way with 16 points and six assists.
LeJuan Watts posted his fifth double-double of the season, totaling 14 points and 12 rebounds. Dane Erikstrup also made some significant contributions with 15 points, including three made three-pointers.
As a unit, WSU shot 59.3% from the floor, including a first half where they made 21 of 29 field goal attempts.
"I thought our guys played the most disciplined half we've played all season," Riley noted of his team's efforts in the first half. "It was really exciting to see how good we can be when we're playing that way. And you know I think that's an issue for our team right now that we got to be a little more consistent. We're a little bit streaky right now and, you know, I'd like to see us go close those games out with a little more comfort, but a win's a win."
WSU begin their first season of West Coast Conference play on Saturday, December 28 at the University of Portland at 5 PM PT on ESPN+.
