Washington State MBB Fall in 21-Point Defeat To Saint Mary's Saturday
Saturday marked another disappointing night for the Washington State Cougars men's basketball team, falling to WCC leaders Saint Mary's by a final score of 77-56. The loss moves the Cougs to 16-11 overall with 6-8 mark in West Coast Conference Play.
Turnovers once again played a huge role in a Cougar loss, with WSU committing 16 and forcing a season low of six against the Gaels. Saint Mary's complete the season sweep of WSU with their victory.
While the Cougars trailed by only four points at the half, they shot 30% from the field in the second half, which allowed the home team to pull away. The Gaels' efforts were alos helped along by a season-high 30 points from Lithuanian sophomore Paulius Murauskas.
The highlight of the night for WSU was the performance of LeJuan Watts, who scored a team-high 17 points while also registering four assists.
Washington State have four games remaining on their regular season schedule. Their next contest is a rematch against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Wednesday, February 19 with tipoff scheduled for 6 PM PT in Pullman on ESPN2.
The WCC tournament is scheduled to begin on March 6 in Las Vegas.
