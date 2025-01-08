Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State MBB Look For Fifth Consecutive Win in First Bout With Pacific

Joe Londergan

Jan 4, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Nate Calmese (8) puts up a shot against San Francisco Dons center Carlton Linguard Jr. (2) in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Washington State Cougars won 91-82. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Nate Calmese (8) puts up a shot against San Francisco Dons center Carlton Linguard Jr. (2) in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Washington State Cougars won 91-82. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington State Cougars (13-3, 3-0 WCC) vs. Pacific Tigers (5-13, 0-4 WCC)

Date: Thursday, January 9

Time: 6:30 PM PT // 9:30 PM ET

Location: Beasley Coliseum - Pullman, WA

TV: ESPN+

Thursday night will provide an opportunity for David Riley's Cougars to keep pace with the rest of the West Coast Conference after a 3-0 start to their league schedule. Gonzaga are also 3-0 and St. Mary's reached 4-0 on Tuesday night with a blowout win over Loyola Marymount.

The 13-3 Cougars are searching for their fifth consecutive victory in the midst of their best start since the 2006-2007 season. In their last contest, WSU rode a double-double from LeJuan Watts to a 91-82 victory over San Francisco. This week, Riley hopes to see his team play tighter defense after allowing USF's Malik Thomas to score 34 points in that previously mentioned victory. The Cougs are eighth in the WCC in points allowed per game with 74.

"I think we had some really good stretches in particular versus LMU. We had some really good stretches defensively that second half for San Francisco. We did some good things, we've had too many inconsistencies that we just got to shore up."

Pacific have struggled to find victories this year under head coach Dave Smart. Their primary scoring threat this season has been Canadian Elijah Fisher, now with his third program after stints with DePaul and Texas Tech. Fisher is fourth in the WCC so far this season with 16.9 points per game.

Winners of just five of their 18 games to-date, the Tigers are riding a nine-game losing streak into Thursday's game. That contest will mark the ever meeting between the two schools.

More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Receiver Kyle Williams Accepts Invite To East-West Shrine Bowl

WATCH: Washington State Head Coach David Riley Reviews Cougs Win Over San Francisco

LeJuan Watts' Career Night Pushes Washington State Hoops Past San Francisco

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Men's Basketball