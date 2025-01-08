Washington State MBB Look For Fifth Consecutive Win in First Bout With Pacific
Washington State Cougars (13-3, 3-0 WCC) vs. Pacific Tigers (5-13, 0-4 WCC)
Date: Thursday, January 9
Time: 6:30 PM PT // 9:30 PM ET
Location: Beasley Coliseum - Pullman, WA
TV: ESPN+
Thursday night will provide an opportunity for David Riley's Cougars to keep pace with the rest of the West Coast Conference after a 3-0 start to their league schedule. Gonzaga are also 3-0 and St. Mary's reached 4-0 on Tuesday night with a blowout win over Loyola Marymount.
The 13-3 Cougars are searching for their fifth consecutive victory in the midst of their best start since the 2006-2007 season. In their last contest, WSU rode a double-double from LeJuan Watts to a 91-82 victory over San Francisco. This week, Riley hopes to see his team play tighter defense after allowing USF's Malik Thomas to score 34 points in that previously mentioned victory. The Cougs are eighth in the WCC in points allowed per game with 74.
"I think we had some really good stretches in particular versus LMU. We had some really good stretches defensively that second half for San Francisco. We did some good things, we've had too many inconsistencies that we just got to shore up."
Pacific have struggled to find victories this year under head coach Dave Smart. Their primary scoring threat this season has been Canadian Elijah Fisher, now with his third program after stints with DePaul and Texas Tech. Fisher is fourth in the WCC so far this season with 16.9 points per game.
Winners of just five of their 18 games to-date, the Tigers are riding a nine-game losing streak into Thursday's game. That contest will mark the ever meeting between the two schools.
