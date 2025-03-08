Washington State MBB To Face Loyola Marymount in First WCC Tournament Game
Compiling an overall record of 18-13 with a record of 8-10 in conference play, David Riley's Washington State Cougars earned the No. 6 seed in their West Coast Conference Tournament.
They got to bypass the first two days of the WCC Tournament at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, but will have to begin their play on Saturday evening against the Loyola Marymount Lions. LMU came into the tournament as the No. 7 seed and defeated No. 11 San Diego 100-74 on Friday night.
In that contest, LMU senior guard Will Johnston tied a season-high of 27 points along with eight assists. The majority of that point total came from shooting 7-for-8 from beyond the three-point line. As a team, the Lions shot 63.2% from the field.
In their one previous meeting with LMU this season, WSU won 73-59 in Pullman on December 30.
WSU will face LMU for the third time this season at 8:30 p.m. PT, Saturday night on ESPN+, one of the final games scheduled for the day. The Cougars are 2.5-point favorites, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
