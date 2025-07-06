Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Men's Basketball Adds Exciting Spanish Pro Adria Rodriguez To Roster

Joe Londergan

Feb 8, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach David Riley looks on during a game against the Pepperdine Waves in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach David Riley looks on during a game against the Pepperdine Waves in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
This week, Washington State men's basketball added another international prospect to the 2025-2026 roster with the signing of Adria Rodriguez.

Hailing from Barcelona, Spain, Rodriguez is a guard that measures 6'4" and will be a senior when he joins the Cougs in Pullman. Rodriguez spent the lat two seasons playing professionally in his home country for Lucentum Alicante, a second division side in Valencia. Last season, he scored 8.1 points per game, with 2.7 assists per game and 1.4 steals per game

The 22-year-old also previously spent time with Spain's youth national teams.

WSU has now added nine players this offseason following head coach David Riley's first season in Pullman. With the addition of Rodriguez, WSU now have a total nine international players on the roster.

Washington State will play their second and final season in the West Coast Conference in 2025-2026 before rejoining the Pac-12 prior to the 2026-2027 campaign. In 2024-2025, WSU played to an overall record of 19-15, losing in the first round of the inaugural College Basketball Crown tournament.

Check out the links below to see some of Rodriguez's highlights from his last several seasons in Spain.

