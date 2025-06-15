Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Men's Basketball Hires Orlando Johnson as GM, Assistant Coach

The Cougars round out their front office with a player with global experience.

John Severs

Dec 4, 2013; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Indiana Pacers shooting guard Orlando Johnson (11) controls the ball during the second half against the Utah Jazz at EnergySolutions Arena. Indiana won 95-86. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-Imagn Images
The Washington State Men's Basketball has made another addition to their coaching staff, announcing the hiring of Orlando Johnson today. Johnson will serve as both the team's General Manager and an assistant coach.

This will be Johnson's first coaching job after a basketball career that spanned 12 years and a worldwide group of teams. Johnson was drafted out of UC Santa Barbara in 2012 by the Sacramento Kings, before being traded to the Indiana Pacers. Johnson saw some action with the Pacers before being waived in 2014.

Since then, Johnson has played all over the globe, spending time with teams in Spain, China, Russia, Lebanon, Taiwan, Australia, the Phillippines and most recently Mongolia. He retired earlier this year and joined David Riley's staff at Washington State. Riley and Johnson were childhood friends who played in the same California youth basketball program. Johnson's global experience could give him some useful connections while recruiting overseas.

