WCC Sends Gonzaga, St. Mary's To 2025 Men's NCAA Tournament
The 2025 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket was released on Sunday evening, revealing the postseason fate of 68 Division I teams. The West Coast Conference will be represented by two clubs in this year's event.
The Gonzaga Bulldogs won the 2025 WCC Tournament, securing the league's automatic bid. After posting a record of 25-8 so far this season, the Bulldogs earned a seed of No. 8 in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament. Mark Few's group will face No. 9 Georgia in the first round in Wichita, Kansas. That game is scheduled for Thursday, March 20.
The Bulldogs have now reached the NCAA tournament for the 26th consecutive season where a tournament was held. They have reached the round of 16 in each of the last nine tournaments
Meanwhile, the St. Mary's Gaels won the league's regular season championship and made it to the WCC Tournament's title game against Gonzaga. With an overall record of 28-5, the Gaels were granted an at-large bid and a seed of No. 7 in the East Region. WCC Coach of the Year Randy Bennett will lead his team against No. 10 Vanderbilt in the first round on Friday, March 21 in Cleveland, OH.
The Gaels have now reached the NCAA tournament in four consecutive seasons.