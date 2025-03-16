Washington State Cougars On SI

WCC Sends Gonzaga, St. Mary's To 2025 Men's NCAA Tournament

Joe Londergan

Mar 23, 2024; Spokane, Washington, USA; The West Coast Conference (WCC) logo on the court at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 23, 2024; Spokane, Washington, USA; The West Coast Conference (WCC) logo on the court at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket was released on Sunday evening, revealing the postseason fate of 68 Division I teams. The West Coast Conference will be represented by two clubs in this year's event.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs won the 2025 WCC Tournament, securing the league's automatic bid. After posting a record of 25-8 so far this season, the Bulldogs earned a seed of No. 8 in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament. Mark Few's group will face No. 9 Georgia in the first round in Wichita, Kansas. That game is scheduled for Thursday, March 20.

The Bulldogs have now reached the NCAA tournament for the 26th consecutive season where a tournament was held. They have reached the round of 16 in each of the last nine tournaments

Meanwhile, the St. Mary's Gaels won the league's regular season championship and made it to the WCC Tournament's title game against Gonzaga. With an overall record of 28-5, the Gaels were granted an at-large bid and a seed of No. 7 in the East Region. WCC Coach of the Year Randy Bennett will lead his team against No. 10 Vanderbilt in the first round on Friday, March 21 in Cleveland, OH.

The Gaels have now reached the NCAA tournament in four consecutive seasons.

More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Men's Basketball