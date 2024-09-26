Washington State Cougars On SI

Will Rihards Vavers' Shooting Translate to the WCC?

The Quinnipiac transfer was a sniper in the MAAC. Will he be able to replicate those numbers in a better league?

Keenan Womack

Feb 20, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; A ball drops through the net during the Stanford Cardinal at Washington State Cougars men s basketball game in the first half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
When looking for transfers to supplement his team, David Riley had certain player archetypes in mind, particularly players that could shoot the ball from distance and with efficiency off of the catch to fit his high-paced offense. He found a few players that fit the mold, and one of them is Quinnipiac transfer Rihards Vavers, a Latvian-born shooting wing that had an impressive freshman season in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

Last season, the 6-foot-7 small forward averaged 7.9 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 37.1% from three on about four attempts per game. He had a true shooting rate of 55.9% and finished fifth on his Quinnipiac team in points per game as a true freshman.

The question is whether or not he'll be able to duplicate this shooting percentage in a different environment. Given that he'll have players like Nate Calmese to help set him up as well as wings Cedric Coward and LeJuan Watts to take pressure off of him, it makes sense that he will have open opportunities to score the basketball and continue his efficient shooting.

When looking at the depth chart, it's likely Vavers will play a rotational role as a small forward behind the aforementioned Coward and Watts, but may also play some minutes as a small-ball power forward behind ND Okafor and Ethan Price, who will be the likely starter and second-string at that position.

Regardless, there is a major place for Vavers on this team as a sniper, a player that can come off of screens and hit shots on assisted baskets. Given that Eastern Washington last season took about 23 three-pointers per game last year, Vavers will be relied upon to take a lot of these attempts in space. Hopefully for Washington State, he will be the shooter they believe he can be.

