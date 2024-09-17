Projecting the Back Court for the Cougars in 2024
Coming into the 2024 season, Washington State has high hopes for its basketball program after hiring David Riley from Eastern Washington, who brought in a slew of transfers from his original team as well as players from other programs.
They've collected talent to the point that it may require some decision-making when it comes to personnel – especially when it comes to the back court, where they have several options at both spots.
The main question will boil down to where they play Cedric Coward – whether that's at shooting guard or small forward, it's not a question of if he will start, just of where. The other spots are more nebulous, though there are frontrunners to each position.
At lead initiator, the favorite is Washington transfer Nate Calmese, who played his first collegiate season at Lamar in Texas and had a dominant freshman campaign there. He was used much less with the Huskies, but has shown the ability to be a lead guard that can handle a scoring load.
Redshirt freshman Parker Gerrits will likely back up Calmese unless something changes, with Isaiah Watts switching between the point and shooting guard roles, likely as the second-string at the two-guard spot.
Starting at the two will likely be the aforementioned Cedric Coward, whose NBA upside will have him as the probably leader for this Cougars roster. Behind him will be Isaiah Watts, with LeJuan Watts starting at the small forward position next to them on the perimeter. Quinnipiac transfer Rihard Vavers will be another option at the wing spot, though he will not start over Watts or Coward, and will play a reserve role, but a role nonetheless.
Overall, it's shaping up to be a really good unit in Pullman, with experienced talent at multiple positions with real depth behind the starters. If they can keep balance between these lineups, the Cougars might have a real shot at winning in the West Coast Conference.