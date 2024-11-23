Six Washington State Soccer Players Earn West Coast Conference Honors For 2024
The Washington State Cougars soccer program wrapped the 2024 season with an overall record of 8-5-6. While Todd Shulenberger's team will miss the postseason, six different players were included in the West Coast Conference's postseason honors.
Forward Grayson Lynch and defender Reese Tappan, both seniors, were All-WCC first team selections. Lynch led the Cougs in shots on goal and points. notching four goals and five assists. Tappan helped lead a defense that finished third in the WCC in goals allowed per game with 1.05.
Senior goalkeeper Nadia Cooper was a second team all-league selection. Cooper led the league in shutouts this season with seven and fourth in the league in goals allowed with 20.
Forward Kendall Campbell also found her way to the All-WCC freshman team. Campbell scored four goals this season, including two game winners.
Reagan Kotschau and Megan Santa Cruz were honorable mentions. Kotschau finished the season third in the WCC in assists with six. Santa Cruz was just below that with five.
