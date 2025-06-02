Washington State Soccer: Cougars Add Harold Warren to Coaching Staff
Just a few months out from the start of the season the Washington State Soccer team has made a major addition to its coaching staff, hiring veteran coach Harold Warren as an assistant. Warren is the second assistant hired in the last couple months, with Mason Portalski joining the staff back in January.
Most recently Warren has coached as part of the Utah Royals FC youth system, but prior to that he served as the head coach for the University of Alabama-Birmingham women's team. He's also spent time with UC Irvine and Arizona, but the high point of his career came during his time as an assistant at USC, where he helped the Trojans win a National Championship in 2007.
In their first season in the West Coast Conference, the Cougars proved to be contenders, but fell just 3 points short of a share of the conference title, despite fielding a roster that featured two all WCC First Teamers in Grayson Lynch and Reese Tappan.
Both were seniors so the team has some shoes to fill, but this should be another promising season for the Cougars. We'll see if the new coaching staff is up to the task on August 14th, when the season gets started against Utah State.