Washington State Soccer: Cougars Fall to Montana 1-0
Washington State couldn't get their offense started in their final non-conference game of the season, falling to the Montana Grizzlies in a 1-0 shutout Sunday morning. The loss drops the Cougars to 2-2-3 before they start their West Coast Conference schedule next week.
The lone goal of the game came early in the second half. A foul on the Cougars gave the Grizzlies a free kick near the WSU goal. Chloe Seelhoff took the kick, and got the ball to Lydia Robertson who took a quick shot. Robertson's shot was blocked, but Eliza Bentler picked up the deflection and put the ball in the bottom left of the goal to put Montana up 1-0.
That was all the Griz would need. Washington State's offense was absent in Sunday's game, they had eight total shots, four of them on goal, but they could never find a rhythm against Montana that let them mount consistent pressure. The Cougars best scoring chance came late in the first half, when a shot from Abigail Siddall got right to the goal line before Montana managed a team save.
Siddall, Maizy Kluksdal, Kiera Mitchell and Alena Watts accounted for the Cougars four shots on goal. Zora Stadifer picked up four saves on the five shots she faced.
Washington State will start their West Coast Conference schedule at home on Wednesday, September 24th. They'll welcome the WCC's newest member, Seattle, to the conference, with kick off set for 7 PM PT.