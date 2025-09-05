Washington State Soccer: Cougars Tie California 0-0
Washington State Soccer pulled up even for their third game in a row, tying California 0-0 on the road in Berkeley in their match Thursday night. The draw puts the Cougars record at 0-1-3 for the season, and leaves Washington State still looking for their first win of the season.
It was a great night for the Washington State defense, especially goalkeeper Keara Fitzgerald who made 11 saves. Cal set the pace of the game early, putting six shots on goal in the first half, but Fitzgerald weathered the storm.
In the second half the balance was more even and the Washington State offense more active. Ava Ghoreishi and Maggie Mace got a solid pair of shots off, forcing good saves from Cal's Teagan Wy, but couldn't get anything in the net. The final minutes of the game produced a flurry of Washington State action, with Isabelle Wright, Kiera Mitchell and Jamuna Williams each getting a shot on goal, but the game ended without a score.
That's Washington State's only game this weekend. The Cougars get a week off before they're back in action next Thursday, September 11th, with a trip to La Jolla, California to take on UC San Diego.