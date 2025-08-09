Washington State Soccer: Defender Jenna Studer Earns All-WCC Preseason Honors
As the 2025 college soccer season looms, the Washington State Cougars have landed one player on the All-West Coast Conference Preseason team. That honor goes to sixth-year defender and team captain Jenna Studer.
After missing most of 2023 with a torn ACL, Studer bounced back in 2024 with 19 starts, playing 1697 minutes. Studer added two goals and an assist in last year's campaign.
WSU will open the 2025 season on Thursday, August 14 against Utah State in Pullman. The Cougars were picked to finish fifth in the WCC ahead of their second and final season in the league before the Pac-12 resumes competition in 2026.
2025 All-WCC Women's Soccer Preseason Team
Kylie Dobbs - LMU - Senior - Forward
Keeley Dockter - Portland - Senior - Midfielder
Karina Gonzalez - Pepperdine - Senior - Midfielder
Tabitha LaParl - Pepperdine - Sophomore - Midfielder
Sydney Middaugh - Saint Mary's - Junior - Forward
Caroline Penner - Seattle - Senior - Forward
Mya Sanchez - Oregon State - Senior - Goalkeeper
Kennedy Schoennauer - Santa Clara - Junior - Forward
Jenna Studer - Washington State - Senior - Defender
Makayla Werner - Gonzaga - Junior - Defender
Tatum Wynalda - Pepperdine - Senior - Midfielder