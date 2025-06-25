Washington State To Play in 2025 WBCA Showcase at Walt Disney World
The Washington State women's basketball program announced Tuesday that the Cougars will participate in the second annual Women's Basketball Coaches Association Showcase this November at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
The Cougs will play the SEC's Missouri Tigers on Sunday, November 23 at 3 p.m ET/ Noon PT, taking place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. It will mark the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
Baylor, Central Missouri, Davidson, Iowa, Miami, and West Florida are also taking part in the event. Broadcast information for the event will be announced at a later date.
WSU finished the 2024-2025 season with a final record of 21-14. The Cougars reached the WNIT postseason tournament, where they fell to North Dakota State in the Super 16 round. Kamie Ethridge begins her eighth season as the Cougs' head coach with an overall record of 116-104 during her time in Pullman.
2024-2025 also marked WSU's first season as a member of the West Coast Conference, which they will play in again for 2025-2026 before the Pac-12 resumes operations as a conference in 2026-2027.
For ticketing information on the 2025 WBCA Showcase, click here.