Washington State WBB Down Pacific 73-62, Reach WCC Semifinals
Washington State women's basketball entered the West Coast Conference Tournament as the No. 3 seed and earned the right to jump ahead to Sunday's quarterfinal matchups.
They started their time in Las Vegas on the right on foot on Sunday afternoon, riding a strong second half to a 73-62 win against the No. 7 Pacific Tigers.
Astera Tuhina led the Cougs in scoring with 18 points, as well as in assists with six. Sophomore center Alex Covill came off of the bench to lead the team in rebounding with seven, alongside eight points.
After finding themselves down two points at the half, WSU came out firing in the third quarter, outscoring Pacific 20-10 in that period. In the fourth quarter, they also outgunned the competition 18-15 to give themselves enough space to claim the victory. In doing so, WSU had to overcome a 30-point performance from Pacific's Anaya James.
Kamie Ethridge's team shot 45.9% from the floor and went 11-for-12 from the free-throw line.
WSU will face the defending WCC tourney champs Portland on Monday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. PT on ESPN+ for a spot in the championship game against either Oregon State or Gonzaga, who face off in the other semifinal earlier in the day.
